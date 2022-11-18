How To Watch Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’ Documentary Online

Need something to watch while you wait for the next new episode of Yellowstone to premiere on Paramount Network? If so, Yellowstone: One-Fifty might just be for you.

Hosted by Kevin Costner, the four-episode docuseries celebrates the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone by exploring the history and wildlife of the iconic national park. Per FOX News, “throughout the series, Costner explores Yellowstone National Park to discover whether it’s still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its inception and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.”

All four hour-long episodes premiere Sunday, November 20. How can you watch? Great question. Here’s everything you need to know.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THERE BE OF KEVIN COSTNER’S YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY?

The docuseries consists of four episodes.

WHERE TO WATCH KEVIN COSTNER’S YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY DOCUMENTARY ONLINE:

All four episodes of Yellowstone: One-Fifty premiere Sunday, November 20 on FOX Nation. Available for $5.99/month, $47.88/year, or $99.00 for two years, the streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. FOX Nation also offers a free one-year subscription for military, veterans, and first responders.

YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Kevin Costner retraces the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone National Park.”

“Kevin Costner retraces the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone National Park.” Episode 2: “Kevin Costner explores the park in the dead of winter, battling fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures.”

“Kevin Costner explores the park in the dead of winter, battling fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures.” Episode 3: “As the snow melts, millions of animals return to the park, but this year they’re accompanied by a flood of biblical proportions.”

“As the snow melts, millions of animals return to the park, but this year they’re accompanied by a flood of biblical proportions.” Episode 4: “Kevin Costner takes a deep dive into the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone.”

WILL YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY AIR ON TV?

Yep. The first episode of the series will air Sunday, December 11th on FOX News Channel.