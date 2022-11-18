How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ TV Series on DISH – THE DIG

The biggest show on TV is back. Giddy up.

Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. The cowboy crime drama stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, which, as you may have learned in one of its many spin-offs, owns the largest ranch in the state of Montana. That brings Costner’s John Dutton, his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), son Kayce (Luke Grimes), and ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) into conflict with developers, the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and even his own son Jamie (Wes Bentley). In season 5, John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana, allowing him to take on his enemies while using the political authority of the state.

Since its debut in the summer of 2018, Yellowstone has grown exponentially in popularity; the season 4 finale was watched by 9.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of television since the season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead in October 2017. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone on DISH.

How do I watch new episodes of Yellowstone on DISH?

New episodes of Yellowstone air Sunday nights at 8pm ET on Paramount Network. Paramount Network is available in multiple DISH packages, including America’s Top 120, America’s Top 200, and America’s Top 250. Paramount Network is on DISH Channel 241

Can I watch past seasons of Yellowstone on-demand?

Not on the Paramount channel. Paramount Network frequently airs Yellowstone marathons, and you can record these episodes using your DISH Hopper Whole-Home HD DVR. Following the Season 5 premiere, new episodes of Yellowstone will also be available to watch on-demand the next day.

You can watch previous seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock.

How many episodes will there be in Yellowstone season 5?

Unlike past seasons, which consisted of 10 episodes, season 5 of Yellowstone will have 14 episodes. However, season 5 will be split into two parts; the first seven episodes will air this fall, with the remaining episodes airing sometime in 2023, most likely Spring or Summer.

