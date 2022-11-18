IKEA India joins Echoes of Earth, India’s greenest music festival to encourage climate positivity and circularity

IKEA India to drive planet positive agenda at Echoes of Earth with sustainable décor and art installations

India-wide release, 18 November 2022: India’s only ecologically designed music festival, Echoes of Earth is expanding its footprints and reach with a series of on-ground innovations with its experience partner IKEA India. With some of the biggest brands on-board , the audience can look forward to being regaled with music, innovation and some unheard initiatives that promise to start a new dialogue.

IKEA India believes in promoting circularity and aims to create a positive impact on the many people and the planet. This vision reflects in the sustainable, life size installation and furnishings and décor setup using discarded IKEA furniture and products.

The fest is returning to its home turf in Bengaluru with its fifth edition on the 3rd and 4th of December. Known as truly a one-of-its-kind, it promises to continue its legacy of celebrating sustainable stories and art against a backdrop of music and revelry unlike any other.

Converging on the festival’s 4 upcycled stages are musical acts that are culturally and socially diverse. The much anticipated final line up includes the likes of The Yussef Dayes Experience, Dorian Concept, Klangophonics, Vieux Farka Toure to local acts such as Anyasa, Hanumankind, Easy Wanderlings, Many roots ensemble etc.. Echoes of Earth continues as a festival, continues to introduce its audience to the newer genres and charters the future of a mindful listening audience in the country.

Echoes of Earth is well-known as India’s greenest music and lifestyle event crafted to bring diverse audiences closer to the pulse of nature, culture and great live music under an umbrella theme celebrating the Earth through a fresh lens. This year’s theme, ‘Circle of Life,’ focuses on an inclusive circle where all life begins and thrives alongside wildlife and nature conservation and restoration stories from the hidden corners of India’s various ecosystems.

Further building on this vision, the festival seeks to reshape the future of lifestyle events to be greener and cleaner. For this, Echoes of Earth has collaborated with brands sharing its vision for sustainability initiatives.

Roshan Netalkar, Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, said, “We live in a day and age where being environmentally conscious is a part of our day-to-day living. The need of the hour is now to switch to a lifestyle lived in moderation and conserve our natural resources and see how we can give new life to what we discard. Echoes of Earth has always innovated on how differently we can scale up to celebrate nature. We are working towards becoming a zero-waste, carbon neutral festival in the near future. We are also looking to incorporate circular design in our festival this year. Similarly, when it comes to music, we’ve always brought together global cultures on a single platform and line-up this year paves way for a diverse, conscious and culturally inclusive space. The festival is for anyone and everyone who believes in empowering the planet.”

Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India said, “At IKEA we believe in creating a better everyday life for the many people with an aim to inspire change and create a positive impact on people and the planet. Echoes of Earth is an event that resonates with our vision and purpose to promote healthy and sustainable living. We aim to connect with the many people who share our purpose to enable a better living with a difference.”

Taking place in the lap of lush green vistas of the 130-acred Embassy International Riding School, the music festival is largely designed using upcycled and recycled concepts, and has been a platform where artists highlight eco-conscious philosophies while promoting alternate sustainable ways of life to the audience.

About Echoes of Earth:

Taglined “India’s greenest music festival”, Echoes of Earth is a multi-genre two-day event that celebrates the environment. Launched in 2016, it features stages and installations made from recycled and up-cycled materials. No plastic or flex materials are used and a sapling is planted for every ticket sold.

Around 150 artists have performed across the festival’s four editions so far. The headliners have included international and Indian electronic acts such as Arjun Vagale, FKJ, Kohra and Mathame. Among the activities and attractions are the solar-powered Big Tree stage, a flea market selling organic and sustainable products, and music and wellness workshops.

Over the years, Echoes of Earth has won several live event industry awards including the 2019 EEMAX Global Award for Best Stage And Environmental Design and the 2020 WOW Asia Award for Festival of the Year – Art/Culture/Lifestyle. The festival, which was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic, will return in December. The line-up will feature over 40 artists.

