I’m A Celebrity’s Charlene White dealt crushing odds blow hours

Charlene White is the favourite to be voted out of the jungle first after she sparked uproar for refusing to sleep in the RV with camp leader Matt Hancock. Her decision not to stay in the RV meant Seann Walsh was forced to sleep in a hammock and left with a bad back. Fans seem to have turned on the Loose Women presenter and she could be the first I’m a Celebrity star out of the camp.
Bookmakers have Charlene as the odds-on favourite at 4/6 to be the first contestant to leave.
The presenter tops the elimination betting ahead of Matt, at 9/2, and Sue Cleaver, at 6/1.
Meanwhile, Jill Scott continues to be the favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.
The Lioness now has odds as short at 11/10 to win.
Seann replied: “Bless you, I really appreciate that. I’m saying yes to you because you’re 23. Your age has come to haunt you. Thank you.”
Owen asked Charlene if she would reconsider sleeping in the RV as she was entitled to comfortable bed.
He said: “The RV is lovely. A comfy bed, mattress, duvet, pillows… the RV is an unreal night’s sleep literally.”
The Hollyoaks star has agreed to alternate nights in the hammock with Seann so he can sleep better.
Taking to Twitter to complain, Shanise Monica posted: “It’s absolute madness that Charlene won’t sleep in the RV #ImACeleb.”
“@imacelebrity Someone needs to make Charlene sleep in the RV #ImACeleb #TeamMoyles #TeamSeann #CatchingUp,” Big Steffy added.
Betty Redondo tweeted: “I reckon the REAL reason Charlene doesn’t want to sleep in the RV is she can’t face having to admit she shared a room with Matt Hancock #ImACeleb @antanddec.”
I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm.
