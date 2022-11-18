I’m A Celebrity’s Charlene White dealt crushing odds blow hours

Charlene White is the favourite to be voted out of the jungle first after she sparked uproar for refusing to sleep in the RV with camp leader Matt Hancock. Her decision not to stay in the RV meant Seann Walsh was forced to sleep in a hammock and left with a bad back. Fans seem to have turned on the Loose Women presenter and she could be the first I’m a Celebrity star out of the camp.

Bookmakers have Charlene as the odds-on favourite at 4/6 to be the first contestant to leave.

The presenter tops the elimination betting ahead of Matt, at 9/2, and Sue Cleaver, at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Jill Scott continues to be the favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The Lioness now has odds as short at 11/10 to win.

READ MORE: Jill Scott is engaged to a fellow England footballer’s sister