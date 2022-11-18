India – Norway join hands to for a green maritime sector

MoPSW (Ministry of Ports,Shipping and Waterways) is working diligently to develop the Maritime Sector as a goal of MIV 2030, according to MoPSW’s release. In this regard 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime meeting was held on17th November,2022 in Mumbai.

Norway and India’s governments presented their visions and plans for a green maritime sector.

India-Norway Joint Working Group on Maritime meetings are being held on a regular basis. The 7th JWG on Maritime was held in Oslo in November, 2019. During the 7th Meeting issues regarding cooperation in Shipbuilding, enhancing skills of seafarers and environment friendly ships were discussed.

In 8th JWG Maritime Meeting held on 18.11.2022 discussion was held on use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping. Norwegian Green Shipping Programme has been successful and the experience and expertise was shared in the meeting. Norway stated that it is committed to India for zero emission solutions.

India Norway is part of Green Voyage 2050 project, both parties agreed on willingness, devotion, partnership and capacity building for achieving common goals.

India is a signatory to Hongkong Convention for Recycling of Ships. In today’s meeting India requested that EU regulation should not hinder to recycling non-European countries which is compliant as per International Convention. Norway was requested not to prolong Ship recycling to India as lot of investment has been made by Indian recyclers.

India has pressed upon cooperation in the filed of Maritime Training in latest maritime technology eg. MASS etc. The Indian side has requested Norway to extend Ship Board training and Ship Board training in the area of Polar Water Navigation.

The Norwegian delegation will also take part in INMARCO, the Green Shipping Conclave, and the Maritime ShEO conference. The Maritime ShEO conference is supported by Norway and focused on maritime diversity and sustainability, including gender equality in the maritime industry.