Inflation and demand growth set to wipe out most of NHS’ extra funding

Inflation and demand growth looks set to wipe out most of Jeremy Hunt’s £3.3billion extra funding for the National Health Service, a report has claimed. It has been estimated that the NHS will receive just an extra £800million over the next two years.

Analysis conducted by Nuffield Trust indicated that soaring prices and growing demand will use up three-quarters of next year’s increase, according to Sky News.

Energy price increases for NHS buildings are expected to add £121million on running costs in the year to March.

Inflation is estimated to cost the NHS £3.2billion over the next two years.

Meanwhile, a further £852million next year and £1.7billion the year after looks set to be spent on a growing and ageing population.

