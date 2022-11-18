‘Inside Man’ on Netflix: Here’s Why the Vicar, David Tennant, Looks So Familiar

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Inside Man viewers the cast pulled them into the drama — David Tennant and Stanley Tucci are both well known across the globe. Tennant portrays English vicar Harry Watling who ends up in a very challenging situation.

Considered one of Scotland’s greatest actors, Tennant is well known for portraying the tenth doctor in the BBC science-fiction TV series, Doctor Who, since 2005.

‘Inside Man’: David Tennant as Harry Watling and Dolly Wells as Janice Fife | Netflix

The 51-year-old actor’s filmography is extensive from playing Barty Crouch Junior in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to becoming Crowley in Good Omens for two seasons. He’s also known for portraying Lord Commander in Final Space, Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, and D.I. Alec Hardy in Broadchurch.

It also might be Tennant’s voice that viewers recognize from a number of TV shows and movies. He was a voice actor in The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! (2011), Ferdinand (2017), Final Space (2018–2021), gen:LOCK (2019–present), the How to Train Your Dragon films (2010–2019), and as Scrooge McDuck in DuckTales (2017–2021).

Why does the vicar lock the math tutor in his basement in ‘Inside Man’?

Another question viewers might have about David Tennant in Inside Man is the strange series of events that occurs in episode 1. The vicar accepts a flash drive from one of his troubled parishioners, Edgar (Marq Quartley). The man is afraid that his mother, Hilda (Tilly Vosburgh) might find his pornography. So, Harry accepts the flash drive and takes it home with him from the church. When he arrives at his house, his son, Ben (Louis Oliver), gives the flash drive to his math tutor, Janice, to assist her in connecting her laptop to the internet. According to Energy Services in the United Kingdom, users might need a USB drive to connect to the internet. Some viewers in the United States seemed confused by this, but it is a probable reason why Janice would take the USB flash drive from Harry and plug it into her computer.

Once she opens the USB and finds the contents contain child pornography, she’s appalled and immediately plans to report Ben to the police. The laws are severe in both the UK and the United States regarding the possession of child pornography, so the vicar’s reaction to be worried about his son going to prison are warranted. However, his ability to switch gears and lock his son’s math tutor in the basement seemed far-fetched to many people. But, that’s the point of the show. It displays how quickly a person can consider committing murder when presented with the right set of circumstances.

All four episodes of Inside Man are available for streaming on Netflix.