Is John Dutton Really Giving Up The Yellowstone Ranch?

True to its title, Yellowstone season 5, episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom” sees John Dutton seeking to place the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in a conservation easement, suggesting he may finally be giving it up. Beth reacts to the news by telling her father that they could lose the whole ranch if this happens. John’s reply – “but it will be whole.” – upons a lot to unpack.





Five seasons in, Yellowstone is only just now exploring the possibility that John Dutton – who never backs down from any fight – could potentially give up the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the country. On the other hand, this could just be another way for Montana Governor John Dutton to stay in the fight. There’s more than one motivation seemingly behind why John wants to put the ranch in a conservation easement in Yellowstone season 5, and each means different things for the show.

Yellowstone: What Is A Conservation Easement

John’s decision actually flips the series on its head, because as its name implies, a conservation easement agreement means that the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch would be almost completely under state control. Under this agreement, no one – not even the Duttons – can develop, sell, subdivide, or do whatever else they want with the land, the sole purpose of which would be to remain in its natural state. As the Montana State University explains, “Conservation easements are a voluntarily conveyed, partial legal interests in land. They are most effective in maintaining natural resources which are compatible with existing land uses. As such, a conservation easement is the formal expression of the property owner’s concern for continued responsible land use and stewardship.”

What John’s Conservation Easement Means For Yellowstone Season 5

With his new position as the governor of Montana, John Dutton placing his family’s ranch under a conservation easement shows that he walks the talk – not that his supporters or enemies ever doubted that John is a man of his word. Indeed, while this move questions whether John Dutton is the villain in Yellowstone, even the very act of giving up their ranch isn’t an entirely selfless act for the Duttons, the most successful political dynasty in the state. As John explains to Beth, this would also prevent Market Equities from suing them for tearing up the company’s massive real estate development deal.

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch could soon give up its status as the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and become a semi-private conservation easement under the watch of the state of Montana in Yellowstone season 5. On one hand, such a peaceful resolution certainly wasn’t what audiences envisioned for the end of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. On the other hand, things are never this simple in Yellowstone, and Market Equities is sure to find plenty of other ways to ensure that the Duttons pay for their transgressions.

