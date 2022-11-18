“It’s Like the Beatles Out There”- MrBeast Burger Executive Chef’s Behind-the-Scenes Review Sums Up the “Madness” on the First Day at American Dream Mall in New Jersey

On September 4, 2022, MrBeast cut the ribbon of the first brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger restaurant. Undoubtedly, the unveiling of the restaurant became significant for the YouTuber and his fans. And here is a run-through of what went behind the scenes of the grand opening.

Jimmy Donaldson is better known as MrBeast in the community. the 24-year-old YouTube is known to produce unique content videos. Moreover, he also backs his snack brands MrBeast Burger and Feastables. Moreover, American Dream Mall, New Jersey, became the destination of the MrBeast Burger restaurant. And from the night before the opening till the end of the first day, here is what all happened during the inauguration.

American Dream Mall housed a never seen before scenario at the inauguration of MrBeast Burger

Recently, the YouTube channel Colin and Samir brought forward a video of the events that took place before, during, and after the restaurant’s inauguration day. Hence, the video started with MrBeast holding a meeting to plan the next day. Also, he stated how he wanted to beat the world record of serving burgers by five times. Moreover, after consulting the security guards, the number of people coming to the event could be anywhere above 10,000.

With the commencement of the day, MrBeast greeted the enormous crowd that the mall housed. Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, MrBeast acknowledged the hard work of the restaurant crew that was supposed to go into. Thus, he declared that an extra $1,000 would be added to their paycheck. And the queue going all the way through the mall finally got the chance to get their hands on the burgers.

Witnessing the humungous crowd, MrBeast stood stunned. Moreover, they decided to hold photography sessions in groups. Meanwhile, Colin and Samir consulted with Eric, the Executive Chef of MrBeast Burger. “Welcome to the madness,” the chef cheerfully greeted them. After asking him about the day he said, “I mean look today is today and it’s never gonna be today again.”

Furthermore, he got asked if he had ever done something like this. To which he replied, “Have I ever done anything like this? Has anyone ever done anything like this? I mean it’s like the Beatles out there dude it’s crazy, and look it’s expected like we knew what we were getting into but no, I’ve never done anything like this.”

The restaurant sold 6,212 burgers on the first day

With long queues still waiting to get the delicious burgers, MrBeast stood worried about the crowd strength. Chiefly, a moment came when the $50,000 challenge had to be halted midway due to security reasons. Nevertheless, the contestants were awarded $10,000 each. During all of this, MrBeast was also congratulated by Logan Paul and Airrack.

Furthermore, as the day came to its end, flourishingly MrBeast Burger restaurant made over 65k dollars. From the Executive Chef to the security guards, everyone admitted to having never seen such a humungous crowd. As shown in the video around 6,212 burgers were sold. Thus, breaking the world record by three times.

Above all, MrBeast being MrBeast went around the kitchen to greet everyone for the hard wark that they put in that day. Hence, the video ended by mentioning that the team hopes to open five more locations next year.

Where do you think Jimmy will open the restaurant next year?

