It’s official: These 4 best dog breeds make the best house pets

Border Terriers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Staffordshire Bull Terriers are among the breeds that make excellent house dogs. Every breed of dog is unique, but there are some pups which have a knack for getting on with family members and life at home.

“It’s really important to remember that each dog is an individual and we should be looking at an individual dog’s temperament and personality when deciding if they are suitable,” Rachel Rodgers MSc, Clinical Animal Behaviourist at Nose to Trail, tells Country Living.

“Behaviourist Kim Brophey covers this well in her L.E.G.S system – the dog’s learning (life experience), environment (where they live), their genetics (so what we are looking at here) and their self (the unique individuality of your dog) should all be taken into account.”

On that note, take a look at the best breeds below…

1. Border Terrier

Rachel Rodgers says: “Growing up with two myself, I couldn’t not pick the border terrier to recommend to family homes! These adorable little dogs may have originally been bred to kill vermin, but they have a loving temperament and perky fun personalities which make them ideal for going on family adventures.”

2. Standard Poodle

Noble and elegant Poodles make brilliant house pets. “Regularly being overlooked for their Labradoodle/Cockapoo cousins, these dogs make an excellent pet,” Rachel adds.

“They can sometimes be considered too high maintenance for a family with lots of young children due to the regular grooming they require, however these glamorous dogs are surprisingly fun loving and goofy for many households, which is why they’re on this list!”

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

“The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is on this list because, in general, they are gentle and usually welcoming to visitors and unfamiliar people which is helpful in a busy home!,” Rachel explains.

“However, it’s important to understand that these small dogs can vary greatly in whether they are very active or a couch potato, so finding the right puppy to join your family will be key as you need to ensure you can cater to the needs of your new pet.”

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have an unfair reputation as being dangerous or aggressive, but these small stocky dogs were originally the nanny dog — and make excellent house pets.

“They are confident, playful and can be a tad energetic but with the right training make a great family pet for many households,” Rachel says.

“They are low maintenance when it comes to grooming but high energy for exercise so will benefit from lots of interactive games before they crash out with the adults on the sofa at the end of the day.”