Jane McDonald shares packing tip to ‘get more in’

For Jane, there’s no better way to get to know a holiday destination than to ask local residents.

As she enjoyed her breakfast on the hotel terrace, she asked her waiter if there was anything she should see.

He recommended Jane visit the Animal Flower Cave, an accessible cave with steps and a coral floor.

She said: “Don’t be afraid to ask a local all about where to go. Especially someone who lives here, they’re very, very proud of where they live and they’ll tell you the best places to go. So ask, that’s what I’ve done!”