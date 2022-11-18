Jason Schwartzman: 6 Movies That Continue to Inspire Me | A.frame

Jason Schwartzman wasn’t sure what his immediate future held when he got an out-of-the-blue email from filmmaker Andrew Bujalski. Schwartzman had been preparing to go off and shoot Wes Anderson‘s new movie, but the production was delayed. It was during this limbo period that Bujalski reached out to Schwartzman with what seemed like a ludicrous pitch. “It was the first time I’d ever seen the word ‘cockamamie’ written in an email,” Schwartzman recalls.

Bujalski’s pitch went a little like this: He wanted to shoot a movie in lockdown with “zero crews and absent scene partners.” That meant Schwartzman and the rest of the ensemble cast would not only film their respective scenes in different locations, effectively acting opposite no one, but they would also handle all audio and visual responsibilities for their scenes themselves. Schwartzman, to his credit, wasn’t put off by the unconventional shooting style. “It just seemed like a new adventure,” he says. “I try to make each project feel like the first time I’ve ever done something like it, and this was the ultimate version of that.”

The “this” Schwartzman is referring to is There There, which had its world premiere during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. For Schwartzman, the film represented more than a new kind of filmmaking adventure, but the fulfillment of a dream he’d long harbored. “I love Andrew and I love his movies,” he says. “My dream was always to one day be able to work with him, so when he sent me an email with the word ‘cockamamie’ in the subject line, I couldn’t wait to open it.”

More than anything, Schwartzman says that making There There reminded him how much joy he gets from collaborating with other artists. “Andrew’s email came out of nowhere, and it was just what I needed. I don’t think I realized how much I needed it until I got it,” admits the actor. “It made me feel good to go to work and help someone make something. That’s really where I’m happiest.”

There There came at just the right time, too, because Schwartzman’s dance card quickly filled up thereafter: He eventually did reunite with Wes Anderson for the upcoming Asteroid City, along with signing on to star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Francis Ford Coppola‘s longtime passion project, Megalopolis. Next year will also see the actor lend his voice to Spider-Man foe The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Below, Schwartzman shares with A.frame six of his most beloved films that have served as inspiration throughout his career. “I also love Modern Romance, for the record. Picking only six films that I love is just impossible.”

