Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time, And People Are Obsessed With His Reaction

We all know and love Jeff Goldblum, and I’d like to think we all know and love Pocky too. Except, as it turns out, Jeff Goldblum didn’t know (or love) Pocky — until this week.
“Pocky. You’ve never had Pocky before?” Rolling Stone host John Weigel answered, before describing it to Jeff.
If you’ve also never heard of Pocky (sacrilege), it’s a thin Japanese biscuit dipped in cream. While the traditional cream is chocolate-flavored, there’s an endless variety of flavors to try, like strawberry, matcha, almond crush, and more.
John then encouraged Jeff to try some (there’s both matcha-flavored and strawberry-flavored Pocky on the table). So, he snagged a matcha-flavored Pocky stick, tried it, and…
…immediately jolted forward in what I can only describe as delight, adding, “I love it. Wow!”
He then tried a strawberry-flavored Pocky stick and described his first experience with Pocky as “spectacular” and “almost religious ecstasy,” complete with classic Jeff Goldblum expressions and mannerisms.
Makes a pretty good slogan, don’t you think? Well, Pocky USA does. In fact, they updated their Instagram bio to read, “‘Almost religious ecstasy’ – Jeff Goldblum.”
Pocky USA also responded to the clip of the video shared by Rolling Stone on Twitter, adding that they’d share Pocky with Goldblum any time.
Beyond the dumpster fire that is currently Twitter, Rolling Stone posted a clip on TikTok, where it racked up 2.4M views (and more than 300K likes) in less than two days.
Comments ranged from general Jeff Goldblum thirst to outrage over anyone not knowing about Pocky.
Other comments focused on the countless Pocky flavors out there.
So, there you have it, folks. Jeff Goldblum approves. Pocky — almost religious ecstasy.
