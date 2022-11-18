Jenson Button points blame at Red Bull over Max Verstappen team orders

Jenson Button has blamed Red Bull for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s team orders feud at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The 2009 champion claimed the team were at fault for asking the pair to switch when Verstappen had already pulled away.

He stressed racing drivers “never want to give up” positions and suggested the team should have discussed the issue in depth ahead of the Grand Prix. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Button said: “I put it fully at Red Bull’s front door, it’s their mistake putting the drivers in this position.

“Max said no. Maybe he should have said yes he would have come off as an amazing person to give away a position. As a racing driver you never want to give up. He’s also overtaken Checo and pulled away by five or six seconds, after having that big incident on lap one he was last.

“It doesn’t matter where it’s for, you’re letting your team-mate finish in front of you and that will be always there, that Checo finished ahead of Max in that race. But it should have been down to the team. The team should have discussed this with both drivers ‘can this happen? Will this happen? If it happens Checo can finish second.’”

