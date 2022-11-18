Joe Wicks addresses injury ahead of Children in Need marathon

Joe Wicks, 37, has taken part in an ultramarathon today for Children in Need, which will see him walk 30 miles in 11 hours to help raise vital funds for grassroots projects and local charities supported by the telethon. The fitness coach spoke to Express.co.uk about his recent shoulder injury and whether this would affect his fundraising effort.
Joe took to Instagram this week to open up about his symptoms in view of his 4.5 million Instagram followers.
Express.co.uk asked the fitness fanatic if this setback may affect his effort when completing the 30-mile walk today.
He replied: “Yeah, no, it’s only when I do things like shoulder press or lifting things. It’s annoying, but it’s definitely not going to affect my walking so I should be good!”
Joe also shared his fears of completing such a long walk, having never done anything like this before.
“I was exhausted, I needed a little break. But I did come back and do them in a second and a third lockdown. But the first lockdown was 18 weeks and there was a little break before the second. I gave as much as I could but I just ran out of steam in the end.”
11 years ago, Joe was handing out flyers to his Rumble In The Park classes opposite Richmond Tube station in southwest London, however, so few people turned up that he was unable to pay the money he was loaned back.
When Instagram launched a video function in 2014, Joe began uploading motivational clips about fitness and nutrition, which quickly gained traction with those looking for healthy living tips.
The videos began with Joe chatting in his kitchen, gaining confidence with each video and becoming ‘louder and cheekier’ until his community was built.
Although Joe can still see Richmond tube station from his work, it is now from his Body Coach HQ, where he employs 50 staff and turns over millions each year.
Viewers watching the Walk With Joe ULTRA Livestream across Joe’s Facebook can donate directly to BBC Children in Need. For more donation options please head to: https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/
BBC Children in Need currently funds 2,200 projects and local charities across the UK, who provide guidance and support to children and young people and help them to have a safe, secure and happy childhood. BBC Children in Need’s Great SPOTacular airs on Friday 18 November at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Visit www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey to find out more.
