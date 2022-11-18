Joe Wicks addresses injury ahead of Children in Need marathon

Joe Wicks, 37, has taken part in an ultramarathon today for Children in Need, which will see him walk 30 miles in 11 hours to help raise vital funds for grassroots projects and local charities supported by the telethon. The fitness coach spoke to Express.co.uk about his recent shoulder injury and whether this would affect his fundraising effort.

Joe took to Instagram this week to open up about his symptoms in view of his 4.5 million Instagram followers.

Express.co.uk asked the fitness fanatic if this setback may affect his effort when completing the 30-mile walk today.

He replied: “Yeah, no, it’s only when I do things like shoulder press or lifting things. It’s annoying, but it’s definitely not going to affect my walking so I should be good!”

Joe also shared his fears of completing such a long walk, having never done anything like this before.

