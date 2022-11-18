Jonnie Irwin admits it’s ‘better up here’ amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin, who turned 49 today, took to the sky to celebrate his birthday. The A Place In The Sun presenter confirmed his trip to his followers by sharing a cryptic photograph from the window of the plane.

On Sunday, Jonnie revealed that his lung cancer had spread to his brain and he was told that he had just six months to live back in 2020.

Jonnie’s trip comes after he publicly announced his battle with terminal cancer.

A few hours later, Jonnie updated fans with a clip in a French patisserie and showed off their delicious array of macarons and nougat.

Capturing the bright blue sky and white clouds, Jonnie wrote in the caption: “Better up here…”

Chemotherapy and other cancer treatment has helped to prolong his prognosis, but Jonnie admitted to Hello! that he doesn’t know “how long [he] has left”.

Nevertheless, he is trying to maintain a positive attitude and wants to make the most of life.

He said: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”