Jonnie Irwin takes break as he turns 49 amid terminal cancer battle

He has since been told the cancer had spread to his brain and is now terminal.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, the property expert said the diagnosis came after experiencing blurred vision in 2020 while filming.

He said: “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live.

“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating.

“All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”