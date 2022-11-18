Categories
Junior tennis players deliver in final tournament of 2022


On Saturday and Sunday, 12-13 Nov., the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands organised the sixth and final tournament of the this year’s PWC Juniors Circuit.

The federation thanked PWC for its sponsorship, Cayman Islands Tennis Club for hosting the event, and tournament director Tariq Jacob for leading. It also congratulated all players “for their tremendous efforts as we recognise the immense amount of practice, preparation and dedication required in the days, weeks and months prior to tournaments”, calling it “an exceptional weekend for juniors’ tennis at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club”.



