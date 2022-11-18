Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla gear up for dazzling tiara moment





Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are gearing up to showcase their respective tiaras, for the first time in three years. The royals will be wearing the dazzling tiaras during King Charles’ first state visit as the head of the country.

The event will be attended by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, who are set to visit the UK. State banquets are a highlight in the calendar for any royal watcher as they are one of the rare occasions when royal women wear tiaras. According to reports, the Princess of Wales is known for wearing a pearl-dropped Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. The tiara was also a favorite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate glowed in the Cartier Halo tiara on her 2011 wedding day to Prince William and twinkled in the Lotus Flower tiara for two previous diplomatic evenings. Kate most recently reached for the Cambridge Lover’s Knot for the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019, an annual event for 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and Government officials. On the other hand, Queen Camilla, 75, follows a different taste when it comes to tiaras. The Queen Consort has sparkled in the Greville Tiara at least eight times since she married King Charles, defined by its distinctive honeycomb design. READ MORE: Ukraine recalls ‘chilling’ episodes of civilians tortured by Russia

A royal source confirmed that the visit was in the diary before Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” on September 8. However, his will be a poignant one, as it’s the first that Charles has hosted in his own right as sovereign. President Ramaphosa will arrive privately in the UK on Monday November 21, beginning the first South African state visit since President Jacob Zuma in 2010. He will be formally welcomed the following day when the Prince and Princess of Wales greet him on behalf of the King at the five-star Corinthia Hotel, in London, which has hosted everyone from Beyoncé to former President Bill Clinton.

Like Loading...