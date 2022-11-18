Kate shares life lesson she is trying to teach George for school

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all had to get used to a new school due to the family’s recent move to Windsor. The three primary school children are currently studying at Lambrook, where nine-year-old Prince George has had to learn a new skill.

During a visit to Wales in September of this year, Kate Middleton met a group of young schoolchildren.

She admired how smart the youngsters looked in their uniforms, and commented on a young boy’s tie, according to Hello!

Kate reportedly asked the child if he had managed to tie the tie himself, to which he responded that he had.

The Princess was full of praise for the practical child, and admitted that the task was something her eldest son was struggling with a little.

