Kate will wear tiara for first time since 2019 – royal’s three diadems

This was because it was reported to give her headaches as it was very heavy, however, she did love the piece and it was one of her favourites. The tiara went back into the Queen’s collection after Diana died in 1997.

The late Queen had the top row of pearls removed and wore it frequently. Now, it has been passed to Kate who first wore it in 2015.

Alexandra Michell, a gemmologist and jewellery expert from Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn previously told Express.co.uk: “One of my favourite quotes is from Keats, ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever.’ This is certainly true of this magnificent tiara.

“I am not surprised the tiara was prone to give headaches! It is large and made from platinum, which is a dense metal and would be at least 95 percent pure, giving a heavy mount to start with.