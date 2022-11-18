Categories
Kelly Rowland Was Once Again Compared To Beyoncé, And She Expertly Shut Down The Question


She’s a singer, dancer, and someone you can always count on to give a look.

And she’s FIONE. Like, it makes no sense:

So whenever someone feels the need to compare her to Beyoncé, it always makes me cringe.

Unfortunately, that happened again on Wednesday on Hot 97, when radio host Peter Rosenberg brought up her music career in an interview and how she’s always played “second to Beyoncé.”

But Kelly had the best response, reminding Peter that she’s a star in her own right.

“Here’s the thing,” she began, “light attracts light. I am light. So I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”

“So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else,” Kelly continued. “I love Bey, I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light too. … We both shine together.”

But they were also embarrassed and annoyed that those comparisons are even still happening:

Kelly Rowland has BEEN a babe of her own as a person and artist, so the fact that we are still having this conversation in 2022 is very embarrassing. I also feel some people in the industry are very shit at what they do, need to do their homework and ask better questions.


Twitter: @THEECLASSICMAN

I’m starting to dislike watching Kelly Rowland interviews, not because of her, but because the interviewer always have to bring up Beyoncé. i get it.. we all love her but it’s so counterintuitive. thankful for Kelly’s grace and positivity but cmon, ask new things!


Twitter: @kalikgood

I know y’all not trying to disrespect Kelly Rowland
5x grammy winner
4x ascap winner
2x billboard winner
And one of the originals from the iconic group called destiny child
Kelly Rowland!?!?!?

Act like y’all know who y’all talking to! https://t.co/SYcN6yD2FF


Twitter: @lovehoneykisses

It’s so bizarre to downplay the Kelly Rowland. Like when I saw destiny’s child, I wanted to be HER. The way I resonated with her as a little black girl is something I can’t even put into words. It’s so precious to me. And she stays inspirational and gracious every time I see her. https://t.co/v1CPInGAKf


Twitter: @YungSara

If you are interviewing a legend like Kelly Rowland, ask her about what it was like getting funding for her various albums while signed to major record labels, what it was like operating in electronic/dance music as a Black woman in Europe etc…

SO much to ask her!!


Twitter: @aChildOf2Worlds

Despite the backlash, Kelly continued to keep it classy, tweeting this positive post this morning:

Have The most amazing day Twitterville!!! Thank you all for your
Love & support! I know ya’ll got my back! And that made me do a happy dance this am! Let me see your happy dance!! Here’s mine!


Twitter: @KELLYROWLAND

And that’s just another reason we stan her!





