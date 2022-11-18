Kelly Rowland Was Once Again Compared To Beyoncé, And She Expertly Shut Down The Question

She’s a singer, dancer, and someone you can always count on to give a look.
And she’s FIONE. Like, it makes no sense:
So whenever someone feels the need to compare her to Beyoncé, it always makes me cringe.
Unfortunately, that happened again on Wednesday on Hot 97, when radio host Peter Rosenberg brought up her music career in an interview and how she’s always played “second to Beyoncé.”
But Kelly had the best response, reminding Peter that she’s a star in her own right.
“Here’s the thing,” she began, “light attracts light. I am light. So I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”
“So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else,” Kelly continued. “I love Bey, I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light too. … We both shine together.”
But they were also embarrassed and annoyed that those comparisons are even still happening:
Despite the backlash, Kelly continued to keep it classy, tweeting this positive post this morning:
And that’s just another reason we stan her!
