Kent’s ’60s and ’70s music scene recalled by those who were there

Author Chas Madonio holds a copy of his book, “Bars, Bands, and Rock 'n Roll - The Golden Era in Kent, Ohio”, at a book release event Tuesday at the North Water Brewing Co. in Kent.

Chas Madonio is intimately familiar with Kent’s music scene during the ’60s and early ’70s, at one point playing in a band with pre-fame Joe Walsh.

Madonio spent the last three years compiling his and others’ firsthand recollections of those times into a book.

Bars, Bands, and Rock ‘n Roll: The Golden Era in Kent, Ohio” is a 300-page tome packed with photos and retellings of events from those heady days in Kent.

The book debuted during a release party Tuesday night at North Water Brewing Co. in Kent as part of the brewery’s Tap Talks series.

“It was the golden age because this was the center of the universe for music,” Madonio said.

