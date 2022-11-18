Kick off with Soccer Celebration

Brought to you by the athletic minds at Blockception, Soccer Celebration offers a thrillful journey from rookie to full-time pro as you quest to compete in a championship game. Partake in rigorous and challenging training drills to hone your skills on the road to stardom. Improve your shots, dribbling, passing, tackling, and control until you’re ready to join the team of your dreams. Once you’ve succeeded, you’ll be able to explore and customize your own stadium to your heart’s content and put your personal mark on your team’s home turf.

Soccer Celebration includes 32 sporty skins, as well as the Enderman Kit for the Character Creator, which will hopefully keep you busy in the locker Dressing Room!