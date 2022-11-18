Kid Cudi & 9 Other Musicians Who Shined In Horror Movies

2022 has been a big year for music stars to appear in horror movies thanks to the likes of X and Studio 666. Of course, it is far from the first time that happened, with the horror genre being perfect for talents to try their hand at something new.





History is littered with performances from musicians though they aren’t all great. Even some that are considered poor by a lot of moviegoers have still seen the musician shine because their role was memorable. Regardless of how well the performance was received, horror fans will never forget certain roles by singers and rappers.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 (2022)

Stream On Starz

Most of the team, musicians appear in movies as fictional characters since it helps the audience see them as someone other than the artist they know from the radio. However, the Foo Fighters opted to go a different route with their starring parts in Studio 666.

Based on a story by lead singer Dave Grohl, the film sees the iconic band move into a mansion to record a new album only to find that it is haunted. It has a fun blend of scares and laughs, while the Foo Fighters are joined by an ensemble cast including the talented Jenna Ortega and Will Forte.

Kelly Rowland – Freddy Vs. Jason (2003)

Stream On HBO Max

Horror fans everywhere couldn’t hide their excitement for Freddy vs. Jason. The movie pulled off a major crossover way before it became a regular occurrence in cinema as two legendary slasher villains collided in a fight that people wondered about for years.

Destiny Child star Kelly Rowland joined the cast as a close friend of the protagonist. Although this wasn’t the kind of performance that would win awards or anything like that, fans remember Kelly’s face-to-face showdown with Freddy where she verbally cut him down in a way nobody had done before.

Rah Digga – Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Stream On Tubi

A remake of the 1960 film of the same name, Thir13en Ghosts takes place at a mansion (after the owner dies and leaves it to his family) housing dangerous ghosts. It is a perfect capsulation of the era, featuring talents of the time like Matthew Lillard and Shannon Elizabeth.

Among the enjoyable cast is rapper Rah Digga, who plays a nanny named Maggie. At first glance, she seems like one of those expendable characters in horror movies but Maggie proves to be important as she helps the heroes win out in the end and gets one of the film’s final lines.

Busta Rhymes – Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Stream On AMC+

The history of the Halloween franchise is a mixed bag with some legitimate horror classics and several entries that are forgettable. After doing a mild reboot with Halloween H20, the series returned for Halloween: Resurrection, which was widely panned.

Despite that negative reception, nobody who has seen this series can forget what Busta Rhymes did. The rap star plays Freddie, a man running a reality TV show at the Myers home. Lines like “trick or treat, motherf***er” and the way he karate kicked Michael Myers through a window are hilariously memorable.

Snoop Dogg – Bones (2001)

Stream On Tubi

In a lot of cases, musicians show up in horror movies in smaller supporting roles, often as a way to get their fans to help the box office. It isn’t often that they’re given lead roles but that was the case for Bones, which sees Snoop Dogg as the main character.

Snoop plays the titular Jimmy Bones, a numbers runner who is murdered and rises from the dead to exact revenge on those who wronged him. The film was a box office flop and was blasted by critics but is now a cult classic. Fans especially appreciate the performances by Snoop and Pam Grier. Snoop is known for his cameos but he has this movie and his role in Day Shift as well.

Ashanti – Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Rent On Apple TV

By the time Resident Evil: Extinction arrived, it was clear that the film series was only borrowing certain aspects from the games. Still, they were box office successes, with this 2007 entry grossing over $100 million.

Seen as one of the best Resident Evil movies, the plot of Extinction has a group of survivors attempting to cross the Mojave desert to escape an apocalypse. R&B singer Ashanti appeared as Nurse Betty, a tough woman who also acted as the group’s medic. It was part of a string of Ashanti appearances in several films during the mid-2000s.

Brandy – I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Stream On Hulu

Thanks to Scream, the back half of the ’90s marked a resurgence for the slasher subgenre. Among those to get released was I Know What You Did Last Summer, which led to a sequel the following year, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

This installment features Brandy, who was one of the biggest names in music at the time thanks to her singing skills and her lead role on Moesha. Brandy portrays Karla, the roommate of protagonist Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and brings charisma and a likability factor to the character, helping her to survive the ordeal.

LL Cool J – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Stream On AMC+

As part of the slasher subgenre revival, Halloween went with a soft reboot of sorts in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. It brought back Jamie Lee Curtis and featured a slew of rising actors from the era like Josh Hartnett and Michelle Williams.

A key member of the cast was LL Cool J and it was rather historic to include him as he marked the first Black actor to get a major role in the franchise. LL plays a security guard named Ronny who surprisingly survived the entire film, which not many people were expecting.

Kid Cudi – X (2022)

Stream On Showtime

Ti West’s X is one of the most well-received horror films of the 2020s so far. It pays homage to similar movies from the past like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and is led by blossoming stars in Hollywood like Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega.

The story sees a bunch of people rent out a rural property to film a pornographic movie only to get attacked by a killer. Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi plays Jackson Hole, the male lead of the adult film. He has good chemistry with his co-stars and gets some of the best and funniest lines to deliver.

Aaliyah – Queen Of The Damned (2002)

Rent On Vudu

Aaliyah was one of the fastest rising stars in entertainment at the start of the 2000s. Not only was her music career as hot as ever but she shined in Romeo Must Die and even landed a key role in the sequels to The Matrix before her tragic and untimely death in 2001.

She also landed her biggest role in Queen of the Damned as Akasha, the first vampire. The movie is loosely based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, which is part of the same series as the iconic Interview with the Vampire. Although reviews were mixed, Aaliyah’s performance was lauded.

NEXT: 10 Horror Movies Featuring Rappers, Ranked By IMDb