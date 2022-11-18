King Charles may be ‘quietly changing’ his style to ‘fit’ new role

Two stylists and royal experts shared with Express.co.uk their insight on how Charles’ style and sense of fashion have evolved over the years and their predictions after the coronation. King Charles, who was reportedly nicknamed the “pampered Prince” by his staff, may be slightly changing his outfits from now on as he adjusts to his new role.
Royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder explained King Charles is one of the most stylish royals and probably the best-dressed, but he will be gradually changing his style now that he is King.
She explained: “King Charles has long been a fan of fashion. The sovereign has a great eye for quality and detail, apparently boasting a wardrobe full of bespoke Savile Row suits.”
The expert said he is known to be fond of “natty accessories such as tie pins and pocket handkerchiefs”.
“The King has also expressed that he enjoys the process of outfit building, and details such as colour combinations or the right choice of footwear matter a great deal to him.
“However is not flashy, hanging on to his favourite pieces for decades, joking that one day he will be fashionable again.”
Miranda revealed King Charles “takes pleasure in his wardrobe and appreciates the craftsmanship in quality fashion”.
He differs from his late mother, however, who was “the Queen of diplomatic dressing”.
Miranda explained the late Queen dressed selflessly “wearing her bright, monochromatic outfits to please others”.
Queen Elizabeth “would have far preferred to dress down in her country garb and spend time with her horses,” the expert claimed.
According to Miranda, the King will “quietly be changing the way the monarchy runs, creating a more streamlined, contemporary institution and these differences will extend to his wardrobe too”.
Charles “will remain unapologetically himself and dress for pleasure, setting an example of using fashion to feel good,” she said.
Stylist Michelle Thompson from Cotton Traders also shared her view but believed his unique sense of fashion is unlikely to change.
She commented that King Charles, “who was in 2019 when still Prince voted sixth on GQ’s Best Dressed List, has a reputation for having his own inimitable, classic style”.
“He has a perfect idea of what he likes to wear, down to the last-minute cuff detail.
“He also promotes sustainable fashion and is a fierce supporter of British craftsmanship.
“He even insists on repairing, or ‘maintaining’ his clothes rather than replacing them setting a wonderful example to us all.”
The expert explained that King Charles’ style “fits perfectly with his title and future role” and believed “it is unlikely to change”.
In terms of Kate, the Princess of Wales, fashion expert Miranda previously said she may be ditching some items of clothing as her role as monarch approaches, including headbands and polka dot dresses.
Miranda said “the more flirtatious fancier accessories such as hatbands will be fully phased out for more imposing hats”.
Similarly, the floaty feminine fabrics “and prints such as polka dots” will gradually give away to “more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style which complements her graceful figure perfectly”.
