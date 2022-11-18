King Charles wants to ‘sideline’ Beatrice after Princess rejects role

King Charles is keen to freeze Princess Beatrice out of Royal Family duties and senior roles, according to the Daily Express’ Royal Correspondent. Richard Palmer told the Royal Round Up that Charles’ request to expand the number of Counsellors of State is a deliberate attempt “to sideline Beatrice”. On Monday, Charles asked Parliament to create two new Counsellors of State to deputise for him.

The decision means that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be called to deputise for Charles in his absence.

The King has sought to add his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to the existing Counsellors, which include the Queen Consort, Prince William, Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice.

Discussing the move, Mr Palmer said: “There would be uproar if Harry or Andrew did it.

“Harry is abroad so he couldn’t do it anyway. You need to be in the country.

“As for Beatrice, I think the purpose of this legislation is to sideline all three of them – Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice.”

