King ‘doesn’t want to humiliate further’ Prince Andrew over titles





King Charles III “does not want to humiliate further” his younger brother Prince Andrew and youngest son Prince Harry by removing their titles, an expert has claimed. Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express, claimed a Private Member’s Bill set to be discussed in Parliament in December to afford the monarch powers to remove royal titles will gain little momentum because neither the Government nor the King are behind it. He said “there is no sign” King Charles wants to further strip the two royals of their titles despite neither of them carrying out duties on behalf of the Royal Family and, in the case of Prince Andrew, constituents in York “making it clear” they do not want their city associated with him.

Mr Palmer said: “The interesting thing about the titles is the monarch has no power to remove them. So, it would need a change in the law. “Rachael Maskell, the MP for York, is bringing a Private Members Bill to Parliament in early December that would do that. “She is particularly concerned about the Duke of York and she thinks her constituents do not want Prince Andrew to be the Duke of York any longer. “So, she wants to create the facility for the King to take the title away from him. But, a Private Member’s Bill has very little chance of making it into law unless the Government takes it up and supports it.

“At the moment, there is no sign that the Government is going to do that, perhaps because the King does not want to do that. “The King does not want to humiliate any further his brother or his youngest son, Prince Harry. That would be my guess.” Speaking about the reasoning behind her proposition of the Removal of Titles Bill, which will enter a second reading in the House of Commons on December 9, Ms Maskell claimed her constituents had “made it clear” to her they no longer wanted Prince Andrew to be associated with their city. She said: “Residents made it clear to me in February that they wanted the Duke of York’s title to be removed from Andrew, the Queen’s second son, in the aftermath of revelations about his personal affairs. READ MORE: King could remove Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles under new bill [REVEAL]

