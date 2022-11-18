Lawsuit accuses prominent local developer of racism, toxic work environment

Four Black construction workers are suing Redburn Property Services – accusing it of continuous and systemic discrimination.

In the lawsuit – first reported by the Times Union – four former workers accuse the company of “continuous and systematic discrimination.”

The lawsuit alleges supervisors of regularly calling Black workers racial slurs, and passing them over for promotions or evaluations.

Redburn has developed some of downtown Albany and Schenectady’s residential projects. They recently took over Central Warehouse in Albany.