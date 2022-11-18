LCA points to environmental benefits of insect meal

The LCA was undertaken by the Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik (DIL) on ingredients produced by Protix. Highlights of the LCA, a commonly accepted way of evaluating the effects that a product has on the environment over the entire period of its life, include:

equivalent) has almost a seven-fold lower CO footprint than the soy protein concentrate (at 7.5 kg CO equivalent) often found in livestock and aquafeeds. Each kilogram of ProteinX reduces water consumption by 330 litres (190 litres vs 520 litres for soy protein concentrate.

“As people become increasingly aware of environmental issues such as deforestation, water scarcity, global warming and loss of biodiversity, and demand more sustainable products, the challenge facing feed, pet food and plant producing companies is to lower their environmental footprint while maintaining the taste and health benefits of their formulations,” states Protix in a press release.

“Protix’s insect-based ingredients are delivering on their promise to provide a more sustainable solution with outstanding palatability and performance. The DIL study shows that land and water use, as well as CO 2

emissions, are considerably lower for Protix’s insect-based ingredients than common ingredients such as soy protein concentrate, palm kernel oil or fishmeal,” the company adds.

Kees Aarts, CEO and joint founder of Protix, adds: “We are delighted that these LCA findings confirm the sustainability of our products. Following the opening of our first-in-world 14,000 m2 production facility in the Netherlands in 2019, we are now in a position to build on our results and expand internationally. With new international production plants, we are confident of achieving even better sustainability results.”