Lewis Hamilton calls Sebastian Vettel a ‘nuisance’





Lewis Hamilton called Sebastian Vettel a “nuisance” as he addressed the pair’s 2017 clash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vettel intentionally slammed into the side of the Mercedes driver in Baku after he believed Hamilton had brake-tested him.

The incident came as the pair fought for the title for the first time with Vettel’s Ferrari 12 points ahead of Hamilton coming into the weekend. The crash was brought up in conversation as Hamilton was asked to give a tribute to Vettel ahead of his final Grand Prix this weekend. The seven-time champion said: “He was a bit of a nuisance back then.” Vettel replied: “I think Baku for me wasn’t a great moment because what I did wasn’t right. But actually from that moment onwards.” Hamilton interjected: “Our friendship got better.” Vettel responded: “Yeah a lot better. So I don’t want that to not happen if you see what I mean.” READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton teases Sebastian Vettel Mercedes offer

Hamilton added: “I agree. I agree. We always had such great battles.” Vettel has previously claimed the incident was the “worst feeling” of 2017 despite outscoring the Briton in the dramatic race. However, he went on to lose the world championship after costly errors in Singapore and Japan. Vettel was handed a penalty during the race but the FIA decided to not issue a further punishment after the German took responsibility and apologised for his involvement. After the race, Vettel explained: “I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realise that I was not setting a good example. I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation. Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA.” DON’T MISS

Hamilton was furious after the accident as he branded Vettel’s actions as “disgusting”. The Mercedes star also criticised the race stewards for refusing to take a tougher stance after the collision. He commented: “The fact that that’s the only kind of result [the penalty] you could get from such disgusting driving, that means for the whole paddock we can all drive like that and you can still score fourth place and still get away with it.” Vettel is set to retire from F1 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after announcing he would walk away from the sport earlier this season. Meanwhile, Hamilton is still looking to hold onto his run of winning a Grand Prix in every season since 2007 after George Russell won in Brazil last weekend.

