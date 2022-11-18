Library Director Town of West Yellowstone The Town of West Yellowstone is a dynamic community of 1,300 residents with a daily summer population of up to 12,000 and is seeking applicants for Library Director. This is a Full-Time, Permanent position. The principal function of this employee is to plan, direct, manage, and oversee the activities and operations of the West Yellowstone Public Library. The work is performed under the direction of the West Yellowstone Public Library Board of Trustees. This position will coordinate assigned activities with other Town of West Yellowstone departments and outside agencies; and provide responsible Library administration and management. This position will manage all aspects of library administration including funding, budget, technology, collection management, supervision, and public relations. The nature of the work performed required that the employee establish and maintain effective working relationships with the West Yellowstone Public Library Board of Trustees, West Yellowstone Library Foundation, library employees and volunteers, Town of West Yellowstone officials, and general public. West Yellowstone, at the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park, is world renowned for fly-fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and numerous other outdoor activities. If you love that outdoors and snow, this is the place for you! For Town job announcements, job application, detailed position description, and other requirements, please visit the Town of West Yellowstone’s webpage www.townofwestyellowstone.com. Completed application packets should be submitted to Town of West Yellowstone, 440 Yellowstone Avenue, PO Box 1570, West Yellowstone, MT, 59758, by December 16, 2022. The starting salary range is between $60,000 and $65,000 with excellent benefits including Montana Public Employees Retirement System, Town paid health insurance (75% for Employee and Family) and a $50,000 Life Insurance Policy.