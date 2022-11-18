Lily-Rose Depp Hit Back At Nepotism Accusations With A Questionable Analogy About Doctors And People Are Mad

“Nepo is not about being in the same industry than your family, is about using the connections of your family name to easily become successful in that industry, not always is purposefully done but it still is real, her having the Depp last name definitely has given her advantage,” they wrote.

@PopCrave Nepo is not about being in the same industry than your family, is about using the connections of your family name to easily become successful in that industry, not always is purposefully done but it still is real, her having the Depp last name definitely has given her advantage

Twitter: @jesuis_warrior

