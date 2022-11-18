Liverpool handed Bellingham boost as Real Madrid told to sign Musiala

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has urged Los Blancos to sign his Germany team-mate Jamal Musiala in what could be a big boost for Liverpool’s chances of acquiring Jude Bellingham. The Reds are expected to face plenty of competition for Bellingham next summer, including from Real Madrid.

Bellingham and Musiala grew up as good friends in the England youth teams. The latter, who lived in Croydon, South London and played for Chelsea until he was 16, decided to represent Germany and has impressed for the national team.

Musiala has also shone at club level for Bayern Munich, scoring 12 goals from an attacking midfield position. There are many in Germany who believe he is a better prospect than fellow 19-year-old Bellingham.

Former Chelsea defender Rudiger wants to see the Bayern starlet play for Real Madrid. He told journalists at the World Cup: “He is an outstanding footballer and a very, very good guy. He has his feet on the ground despite all the noise around him and he has everything to hopefully play here (at Real Madrid) someday.”

