Looks like Apple may divide iPhone 15 line-up with different data speeds

Although Apple has resisted so far, it’s a fact that due to a new EU law (opens in new tab) that says all new smartphones must have a USB-C Type-C charging port from the end of 2024, that they’ll be converting to USB-C for future iPhones.

We’d assumed Apple would release the iPhone 15 without USB-C, as the law doesn’t force them to until the year after, but now a leaker with a good track record has said it will be the first iPhone (opens in new tab) to see the switch to USB-C and that it will result in higher data transfer speeds for some of the models.

(2/7)我最新調查指出，所有2H23新款iPhone均捨棄Lighting並改為USB-C，但，僅兩款高階iPhone 15 (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) 配備有線高速傳輸規格，兩款標準版iPhone 15 (15 & 15 Plus) 有線傳輸速度規格仍與Lightning相同 (USB 2.0)。November 17, 2022 See more

The leak comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) (via TechRadar (opens in new tab)), who has a decent track record for Apple information, who alleges that all models in the upcoming iPhone 15 (opens in new tab) family will have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

Back in September, leaker @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab) also alleged that all models in the iPhone 15 series will ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C. They also said that Dynamic Island could stop being a Pro exclusive and feature in all models.

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago:-All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island-The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon.September 19, 2022 See more

In his series of tweets (opens in new tab), Kuo goes on to claim that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only will benefit from the extra speed potential of USB-C. The two higher end models will supposedly support either USB-C 3.2 data transfer speeds -which can reach 20Gbps – or Thunderbolt 3 speeds – which can achieve up to 40Gbps.

Obviously, this means that the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Max, will feature USB 2.0 speeds of 480Mbps. This is no different from the speed achieved by Apple Lightning, so consumers of these models won’t see any benefit in terms of speed.

There’s no way of ever knowing if a leak is correct or not, but the fact that Kuo has a good track record combined with it being the fact that Apple will switch to USB-C makes us more likely to believe it.

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September 2023, in line with Apple’s stand launch model, so we expect a plethora of leaks and rumors (opens in new tab) before then.

