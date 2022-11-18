Categories
Looks like Apple may divide iPhone 15 line-up with different data speeds


Although Apple has resisted so far, it’s a fact that due to a new EU law (opens in new tab) that says all new smartphones must have a USB-C Type-C charging port from the end of 2024, that they’ll be converting to USB-C for future iPhones. 

We’d assumed Apple would release the iPhone 15 without USB-C, as the law doesn’t force them to until the year after, but now a leaker with a good track record has said it will be the first iPhone (opens in new tab) to see the switch to USB-C and that it will result in higher data transfer speeds for some of the models. 

