Louisiana football vs Florida State: scouting report, score prediction

Two tries to get one win.

Louisiana’s win over Georgia Southern last Thursday at home was the most important win of the season, due to the fact that it afforded the team some wiggle room in its pursuit to become bowl eligible. UL can afford to lose this game and still have a chance to pick up its sixth win in the regular season finale at Texas State next Saturday.

The win allows them to travel to No. 19 Florida State on Saturday (11 a.m., ACC Network), knowing they have another chance to keep their postseason hopes alive regardless of the outcome against the Seminoles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) have won the Sun Belt Conference West division and been to a bowl game the last four years. They were eliminated from the conference championship contention a few weeks ago, and the thought of not being bowl eligible would have shown the importance of losing former coach Billy Napier.

HOW UL DEFEATED GEORGIA SOUTHERNHow bowl game pursuit fueled Louisiana football’s win over Georgia Southern

BOWL GAME HOPES ALIVELouisiana football stymies Georgia Southern, keeps bowl game hopes alive

SCOUTING REPORTLouisiana football vs. Georgia Southern: Score prediction, scouting report

Starting the game fast

Whichever side of the ball starts the game first, it’ll be imperative for them to get off the field on a positive note. Meaning the Cajun’s defense forcing a punt from the Seminole offense, or quarterback Ben Wooldridge and the offense will need to start fast by scoring points on its first drive. In recent wins over Power Five teams scoring early has changed the complexion of the game, it has been one of the catalysts for how teams have attacked and operated.

Pressuring Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis

UL had two sacks against a Georgia Southern’s offensive line that had allowed only three all season. First-year defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan has been dialing up blitzes at the right time allowing the pass rush to sack the quarterback.

The critical strategy Louisiana must implement against FSU quarterback Jordan Travis will be mixing in different defensive front looks and continuing to mix the blitz, while dropping more defenders back into coverage.

Players like seniors Andre Jones and Zi’Yon Hill-Green along the defensive line must tackle Travis when they get their hands on him. Travis is able to as he can slip out of tackles with his running ability.

Eric Garror, Trey Amos vs. Florida State wide receivers

The Seminoles have an overabundance of size at receiver, including 6-foot-7 Johnny Wilson, who has 33 catches on the year. FSU could try to create matchups by putting Wilson against Louisiana cornerback Eric Garror, who’s 5-10.

Trey Amos has more size at 6-foot-1, but the matchups will be tough for either Cajun corner because FSU is big and deep at wide out.

If Garror and Amos can find ways to limit Seminoles’ receivers, it’ll given the Cajun’s a chance.

Score prediction

Florida State is rolling right now. No one knows what Louisiana team is going to show up. Seminoles should cover the spread. Florida State 35 Louisiana 10

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.