LPGA Tour: Free live stream from season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida

The LPGA Tour season reaches its climax this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, with all four rounds live via Sky Sports’ free live stream.

Only the leading 60 available standings in the season-long standings at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, where the winner will receive a $2m prize – the largest in the history of women’s golf.

Nelly Korda headlines the field after moving back to world No 1 with her Pelican Women’s Championship win last week, while Atthaya Thitikul is one of four players in the running to win the Rolex Player of the Year.

Race to CME Globe leader Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson can also win the accolade, which uses a point-based system over the season, while 2016 CME Group Tour championship winner Charley Hull is part of a strong British contingent.

Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff are also in the field, along with recent breakthrough winner Gemma Dryburgh, with Ireland’s Leona Maguire also among a stellar field in action. Sky Sports will show live coverage throughout the week, with coverage live from 7pm for rounds two and three and 6pm on Sunday.

The action is live on Sky Sports Golf and – for free – on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the event part of a triple-header live on Sky Sports this week.

