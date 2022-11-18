Maggie Q, Ciaran Hinds Among Those Rounding Out Cast For Apple And Skydance’s ’The Family Plan’ Starring Mark Wahlberg

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Q, Zoe Coletti, Van Crosby and Ciaran Hinds have rounded out the cast of Apple Original Films and Skydance Media’s action comedy The Family Plan starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. Simon Cellan Jones, who recently collaborated with Wahlberg on Arthur the King, will direct.

Written by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up with him. Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg will produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Maggie was most recently seen in the Lionsgate action thriller The Protege opposite Michael Keaton. She is repped by CAA. Coletti was most recently seen in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She is repped by CESD, Industry Entertainment and The Nord Group.

Hinds is coming his Oscar-nominated performance in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. He is repped by CAA and 42 Management. Crosby was last seen in Splitting Up Together. He is repped by The Osbrink Agency and Monster Talent Management.

Apple Original Films recently premiered the broadly acclaimed documentary Sidney; Causeway, a new film starring and produced by Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Lila Neugebauer; documentary event feature Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me; Cha Cha Real Smooth, winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award; Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Luck, a new animated feature from Skydance Animation.