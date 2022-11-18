Mama Shelter Bordeaux review – One of the hottest hotels in town

Instead, this rather ugly ex-gas tower, is now the 97-room Mama Shelter Bordeaux, is one of the hottest addresses in town. Facing Place Saint-Christoly, the hotel couldn’t be more central.

Style

French Designer Philippe Starck has taken hold of this non-descript building and shaken it until vibrant colours literally pour out of the foundations. His quirky signature style is everywhere; from the rows of candy-coloured inflatable pool floats suspended above the bar to the superhero masks masquerading as amusing lampshades in the rooms.

The ceiling of the bar/dining room features graphic graffiti and long wooden communal tables are lit by brightly-coloured woven cane lampshades.

Rooms come in varying sizes and are painted in a muted candy pink with another Starck signature; flowing white curtains covering the large windows.

Bathrooms feature their own-branded creams and shampoo and microwaves, kettles and a Nespresso machine are handy if you just fancy lounging alone. Some rooms have illuminated headboards, statement black and white striped sofas and all bedding is crisp white.