Man Utd declare war on Cristiano Ronaldo and prepare to sue star

Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington and are preparing to sue the Portuguese forward after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo is set to have his Red Devils contract ripped up in the wake of his merciless public comments about the Glazers, Erik ten Hag and others.

On Monday, a club statement read: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

And it appears the process in question is the termination of Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford. United have taken the first steps towards sacking the 37-year-old without paying him a single penny, with club lawyers confident that he breached the terms of his contract by appearing on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, reports claim.

There were concerns that United would have had to compensate Ronaldo around £16million he would’ve earned up to the end of his current contract if they released him as punishment for his explosive public slamming of the club. However, the Old Trafford giants are taking legal action against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and won’t pay compensation to ‘reward disloyalty’.

