Man Utd start dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have begun to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan after releasing an ominous follow-up statement on Friday morning to confirm they were “initiating appropriate steps in response.” The Red Devils released an initial statement earlier this week.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club explained in their second statement. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

