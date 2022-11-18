Categories
Martin Lewis says nine million Britons could slash broadband bills


Meanwhile, TalkTalk has collaborated with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to waive the installation charge for people who aren’t yet connected to the internet.

Uswitch found that two-thirds of financially vulnerable households were unaware these social tariffs existed.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, said it’s more important than ever for people to check their entitlement: “With almost three quarters of people having never heard of social tariffs, it’s not surprising that take-up isn’t as high as it could be.

“Social tariffs are an important way for financially vulnerable households to get a decent service at a lower cost, and providers like BT, Virgin Media, Community Fibre, Hyperoptic and others are doing their bit to help out.”



