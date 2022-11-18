Matt Hancock disgusts I’m A Celeb stars ‘after touching poo’

Amy Jo McLellan shared: “So that was Matt Hancock – the former Health Secretary – wiping bird poo with his hands, and reluctantly washing his hands with just water (no soap).

“It’s a good job no diseases spread between species or faeces! #ImACeleb.”

“Matt Hancock, former health sec, voted against free school meals, providing the food for camp and rubbing bird poo off a chair with his bare hands that he then did not wash,” Fay Louise posted.

“How can anyone take this bloke seriously ever again #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV at 9pm.