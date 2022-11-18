Mauricio Pochettino believes he will still have opportunity at Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested he will have another opportunity to sit in the Manchester United hot seat after being overlooked for Erik ten Hag when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties. The Dutchman has exerted his control at Old Trafford in the months since his arrival and has not been afraid to ruffle some feathers with Cristiano Ronaldo particularly annoyed about being left out of the starting line-up.

Pochettino has been widely linked with the manager position at the Red Devils ever since his impressive spell at Tottenham and was at times the bookies’ favourite to take over from Solskjaer when he was fired. United instead looked to the Eredivisie to replace the Norwegian and Ajax head coach Ten Hag was given the job instead.

The Argentine was at PSG at the time but was sacked in the summer despite winning the Ligue 1 title this year. The Parisians are famously targetting Champions League glory and had been unhappy with their performances in the competition under Pochettino. The club were knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid despite holding a 2-0 aggregate lead with just 30 mins to go in the encounter.

The former Southampton and Spurs coach is now on the lookout for a new club and has been linked with a host of roles including the England job after the World Cup. It is highly unlikely his next move will be to the Red Devils but the 50-year-old has suggested he could have another chance with the team in the future.

