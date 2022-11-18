Max Verstappen tipped to demand Sergio Perez is replaced

Damon Hill has predicted Max Verstappen could push for Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull. Hill claims Verstappen has “quite a lot of power” at the team and could force a swap between the two drivers if tensions continue to rise.

Hill said: “It could be quite an interesting one. If you think about the problems they’ve apparently had between Max and Sergio.

“Let’s say the toys go out the pram and there’s some sort of fall out there, Daniel Ricciardo could be in prime position. But it is his home, he does owe a lot to Red Bull so I think he will be very keen to be back part of that fold.

“He could be in a good position coming back and having learned a lot in other places. I do think sometimes drivers who spend a long time with one team actually, their experience is limited. So it can improve having been somewhere else and bring something back to the place you started.”

