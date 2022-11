MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — It’s time to meet CBS 58’s Pet of the Week: Oakley!

He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Milwaukee campus.

Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not only introduce Oakley to all of Milwaukee, but she also offers some Thanksgiving safety tips for pets.

For more information, including how you can make Oakley a part of your family, visit WHS online.