Meghan Markle ‘attempting to rewrite history’ with podcast

Meghan Markle has been accused of “attempting to rewrite history” and dismissing “every bit of criticism levelled at her”. The Daily Express Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer picked apart Meghan’s Spotify series Archetypes. During her latest episode, the Duchess of Sussex said she was told by a prominent – and unnamed – woman to not give up on her activism once she had married into the Royal Family.

Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth asked Mr Palmer: “You said last week that when you go into the detail of a lot of things she has said, they are not true.”

The royal correspondent responded: “The podcast has caused quite a lot of entertainment because, in every episode, it looks like Meghan is attempting to rewrite history.

“She is presenting every bit of criticism that was levelled at her as misogyny, racism, sexism, and so on.

“She has talked about being labelled as difficult. She has talked about her activism this week.”

JUST IN: Kate and Prince William US visit behind King’s push to change law