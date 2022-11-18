Meghan Markle is a Princess just like Kate – titles explained

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III has led to title changes for some members of the Royal Family, including Prince William. Now the Prince of Wales, William’s wife Kate is officially styled as Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.
Is Kate Middleton a Princess?
Kate is now the Princess of Wales, but she has technically been a Princess since she married Prince William in 2011.
After her marriage, Kate took on her new husband’s title as Duke of Cambridge and became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge.
Had she not taken this title on, Kate may have been styled as Princess William of Wales (as William was the son of the Prince of Wales before marriage), much like Prince Michael of Kent’s wife Princess Michael of Kent.
