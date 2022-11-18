Metaverse Analytics Platform, Metalitix™, Opens Its Doors To Beta Participants

Metalitix™ Spatial Analytics for the Metaverse Metalitix™ is a suite of data collection and visualization tools for XR and 3D experiences, packaged up into one of the most advanced Spatial Analytics tools ever built.

Described as ‘the analytics platform purpose-built for the Metaverse’, Metalitix™ is a suite of data collection and visualization tools for XR and 3D experiences, packaged up into one of the most advanced Spatial Analytics tools ever built.

With the exponential rise in immersive experiences on the web, there has been a clear need for creators, developers and agencies to achieve a higher level of insight than traditional 2D analytics platforms are able to provide.

Metalitix™ provides a detailed understanding of user behaviour & engagement within 3D and immersive environments. In other words, truly understanding how users are exploring the Metaverse.

The platform will be compatible across a wide range of platforms, including Three.js, AFrame, Decentraland, 8th Wall, Unity, Unreal Engine & more. Metalitix™ integration is simple, requiring only a few lines of code. Advanced users may integrate the Metalitix™ API to collect custom data fields throughout their 3D experience.

Key platform features include:



Aggregated User Position – Use Heat Maps to analyse high and low traffic locations in your 3D environment and optimise accordingly

User Journey Recordings – Track individual user journeys through your 3D environments – see what they see

Data-logging API – Use our spatial analytics API to collect data from any platform that supports the HTTP POST method

Customizable Metrics – Track your own, custom values to drill down on deep-level insights

Metalitix™ is currently open for sign-ups to a Closed Beta program which will launch in late November. Developers and organisations who are interested in participating are encouraged to visit metalitix.com and register via an online form.