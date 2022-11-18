Michael Douglas pays adoring tribute to wife Catherine on anniversary

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have battled everything from a life-threatening throat cancer diagnosis to mental health struggles – but their love has endured. Now, 22 years on since the pair first said “I do”, Michael is celebrating his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post that saw some fans brand the pair their “favourite couple ever”.

“Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” an adoring Michael told her in view of his one million followers.

He attached a photo montage of the pair, including a snap of them kissing while Catherine was wearing her wedding veil.

Michael, 78, and Catherine, 53, have dismissed the idea that age-gap relationships can’t last – and now that the pair’s romance has stood the test of time, they are in an excellent position to prove it.

“Historically, older men and younger women have been together,” she insisted.

